Cuban Boxer Shot Dead in Florida During Verbal Dispute

By

He fought his last fight in a boxing ring on Saturday, and lost his life only two days later.

This past Monday, Cuban boxer Yendris Rodríguez Valdéz was shot dead by an individual in Miami. The tragedy of his death  has shaken the local boxing scene in Miami, Florida.

Osmiri Fernández, head of Moro's Boxing Gym, the sports complex located in Miami where the Cuban boxer trained, broke the bad news on social media:

“A cowardly degenerate took the life of one our athletes in the morning. This Saturday he made one of his best fights in his professional career. Yendris Rodríguez Valdéz, whom we nicknamed El Veloz, rest in peace.”

yendris-rodriguez-valdez

Last Saturday, Valdez fought to a draw with debutant Drew Dwelly, at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds. Just 48 hours later he would lose the fight for his life.

As reported by sports journalist Jorge Ebro in El Nuevo Herald , Rodriguez had an argument with the personal who allegedly killed him at a farm in Krome, south of Miami, where pigs are sold and killed for the New Year's season, and where the boxer worked as well.

Based on what transpired, the argument culminated with the 30-year-old boxer being mortally shot. There are still many details that have yet be revealed about the incident.

Local journalist Ebro wrote: “Rodriguez was not destined for great things in boxing, but he was one of those fighters who are necessary on each card because of his courage and ability to face warriors of greater projection."

Comment by The D3vil on 12-25-2019

[QUOTE=FinitoxDinamita;20279619]I used to get into alot of sht and even now I have alot of hostility in me but at this age with so much to lose, im trying to chill. Even after I had my first child, i was…

Comment by Dasmius Shinobi on 12-25-2019

I hate coward people who play gods with a fu[I]cki[/I]ng gun. I hope they get him and put in prison rotting for years to come. Yendris Rodríguez Valdéz you are a fighter and boxer who was humble and making a…

Comment by Mindgames on 12-25-2019

[QUOTE=Oliver tee;20279549]Gun lobby ..... Do u sleep at nite?[/QUOTE] Do you really believe they'll go around rounding up the bad guys guns? All that'll happen is the good people will be disarmed. Killers dont follow laws.

Comment by Carpe Diem on 12-25-2019

That’s Florida for you. So many grimy mofos to worry about...

Comment by Bandman on 12-25-2019

not everybody is going to "fight like a man". the streets have no rules. RIP warrior.

